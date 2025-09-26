Suzuki reveals 2026 V-Strom and all-new DR-Z4S dual-sport bike
Suzuki just revealed its 2026 adventure motorcycle lineup, giving the V-Strom 1050 and 800 series a rugged update with smarter tech for both city streets and wild trails.
The all-new DR-Z4S dual-sport joins the family, aiming to keep things fun and practical for every kind of rider.
V-Strom lineup starts at $13,249
The V-Strom 1050DE ($16,449) packs a punchy 1037cc engine, sturdy frame, spoked wheels, and long-travel suspension—built for serious adventures.
The touring-friendly V-Strom 1050 is a bit lighter on features (and price).
For those wanting something nimbler, the V-Strom 800DE ($13,249) runs a parallel twin engine and features a dirt-focused 21-inch front wheel, while other V-Strom 800 models offer different wheel setups to suit your riding style.
DR-Z4S is an affordable entry point into the world of adventure riding
Priced at $8,999, the DR-Z4S is an upgraded take on Suzuki's classic dual-sport formula.
It comes with a fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, selectable ride modes, switchable ABS for safety on tricky surfaces, and LED lighting.
All models come with advanced electronics and ride modes
All these models offer advanced electronics—such as multi-mode traction control, quickshifters for smooth gear changes, and ABS tuned for mixed terrain.
Features like Gravel Mode let you tweak settings to suit your ride—making it easier whether you're just starting out or already love exploring off-road.