Suzuki reveals 2026 V-Strom and all-new DR-Z4S dual-sport bike

Suzuki just revealed its 2026 adventure motorcycle lineup, giving the V-Strom 1050 and 800 series a rugged update with smarter tech for both city streets and wild trails. The all-new DR-Z4S dual-sport joins the family, aiming to keep things fun and practical for every kind of rider.

V-Strom lineup starts at $13,249 The V-Strom 1050DE ($16,449) packs a punchy 1037cc engine, sturdy frame, spoked wheels, and long-travel suspension—built for serious adventures.

The touring-friendly V-Strom 1050 is a bit lighter on features (and price).

For those wanting something nimbler, the V-Strom 800DE ($13,249) runs a parallel twin engine and features a dirt-focused 21-inch front wheel, while other V-Strom 800 models offer different wheel setups to suit your riding style.

DR-Z4S is an affordable entry point into the world of adventure riding Priced at $8,999, the DR-Z4S is an upgraded take on Suzuki's classic dual-sport formula.

It comes with a fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, selectable ride modes, switchable ABS for safety on tricky surfaces, and LED lighting.