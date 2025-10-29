Next Article
TVS to launch 4 Norton bikes in India by 2026
Auto
TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch four Norton motorcycles in India by April 2026.
The lineup will include a reimagined V4 superbike and the Atlas Adventure, both set for their big reveal at the 2025 EICMA Show in Italy.
All models will be built at Norton's upgraded Solihull factory, ready to meet higher demand.
New dealership format and upcoming twin-cylinder bike
TVS plans to open special dealerships where you'll find Norton bikes alongside select premium TVS models.
There's also a new 450cc twin-cylinder bike coming under the Norton, BMW, and TVS brands.
Expect initial options like the Commando 961, V4CR, and V4SV, with prices starting around ₹20 lakh—aimed at riders looking for something truly high-end.