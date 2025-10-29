TVS to launch 4 Norton bikes in India by 2026 Auto Oct 29, 2025

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch four Norton motorcycles in India by April 2026.

The lineup will include a reimagined V4 superbike and the Atlas Adventure, both set for their big reveal at the 2025 EICMA Show in Italy.

All models will be built at Norton's upgraded Solihull factory, ready to meet higher demand.