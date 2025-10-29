Honda's Super-One EV breaks cover: Will it replace petrol cars?

The Super-One flaunts a tall, sporty look

The Super-One rocks a tall, sporty look with wide flared fenders and black alloy wheels—definitely not your average city car.

Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen for infotainment, plus classic buttons and knobs that keep things simple.

Under 3.4 meters long, it packs in fun extras like Boost mode for extra zip, virtual engine sounds for added excitement, and even a simulated 7-speed gearbox to make driving feel more engaging.