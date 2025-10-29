Next Article
Honda's Super-One EV breaks cover: Will it replace petrol cars?
Auto
Honda just pulled the wraps off its Super-One, a compact electric car, at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.
Set to launch soon in Japan and parts of Asia and Oceania (with a UK version called Super-N), the Super-One was previewed by the Super EV concept at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Super-One flaunts a tall, sporty look
The Super-One rocks a tall, sporty look with wide flared fenders and black alloy wheels—definitely not your average city car.
Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen for infotainment, plus classic buttons and knobs that keep things simple.
Under 3.4 meters long, it packs in fun extras like Boost mode for extra zip, virtual engine sounds for added excitement, and even a simulated 7-speed gearbox to make driving feel more engaging.