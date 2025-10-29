Mazda's Vision X-Coupe and X-Compact concept cars break cover
Mazda just pulled the wraps off two bold new concept cars—the Vision X-Coupe and Vision X-Compact—at this year's Japan Mobility Show.
Both models are all about blending eye-catching design with next-gen tech.
Mazda's CEO, Masahiro Moro, says these cars reflect the company's push to cut CO2 emissions without sacrificing driving fun.
The Vision X-Coupe runs on carbon-neutral fuel
The Vision X-Coupe is a four-door hybrid coupe that runs on carbon-neutral fuel from microalgae, offering up to 159km on electric power alone or nearly 805km total with its rotary engine.
It sports a clean silver look and white seats, a green cabin, and brown accents with a huge dashboard screen.
The Vision X-Compact is a sporty hatchback packed with "Human Body Sensing Model" tech and empathic AI for a more intuitive drive—and instead of traditional screens, it uses phone mounts for controls.
Both concepts show Mazda's focus on making cars that are stylish, smart, and better for the planet.