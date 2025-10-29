Mazda's Vision X-Coupe and X-Compact concept cars break cover

The Vision X-Coupe runs on carbon-neutral fuel

The Vision X-Coupe is a four-door hybrid coupe that runs on carbon-neutral fuel from microalgae, offering up to 159km on electric power alone or nearly 805km total with its rotary engine.

It sports a clean silver look and white seats, a green cabin, and brown accents with a huge dashboard screen.

The Vision X-Compact is a sporty hatchback packed with "Human Body Sensing Model" tech and empathic AI for a more intuitive drive—and instead of traditional screens, it uses phone mounts for controls.

Both concepts show Mazda's focus on making cars that are stylish, smart, and better for the planet.