China vs Netherlands: Auto industry caught in crossfire

Finding replacement chips isn't quick or easy

Nexperia makes about 40% of the simple chips cars need for things like power and safety systems.

With China's restrictions in play, industry groups like ACEA and VDA warn that finding replacement chips isn't quick or easy—it takes time to test and approve new parts.

This whole situation is a real-life example of how global politics can mess with supply chains and put jobs (and new cars) at risk.