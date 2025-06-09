Uber to offer helicopter rides on Italy's Amalfi Coast
What's the story
Uber will launch a new service to help travelers avoid traffic jams on Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast.
The ride-hailing giant is offering helicopter rides, dubbed 'Uber Copter,' from Sorrento to Capri between July 26 and August 23.
The service will be available every weekend during this period, with advance booking required through the Uber app.
Service details
'Uber Copter' service will cost around €250/person
The Uber Copter service will be a dual-pilot helicopter, departing from Sorrento at 9:00am (local time) and returning from Capri at 5:00pm.
The journey will include door-to-door transfers to and from the helipad for groups of up to six passengers.
Each ride will cost around €250 (approximately ₹24,450) per person, making it a premium travel option on the Amalfi Coast.
Additional offering
Uber also launching 'Uber Boat' service in Italy
Along with the 'Uber Copter' service, Uber is also launching 'Uber Boat' in Italy from July 26 to August 24.
This new service will let travelers sail from Sorrento Marina on Italian Gozzo 35 boats, taking in the stunning views of the coastline.
Private charters for up to 12 people are also available as part of this offering.
Executive statement
We strive to help our customers go anywhere: Diaz
Anabel Diaz, VP of EMEA Mobility at Uber, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing travel experiences.
She said, "At Uber, we strive to help our customers go anywhere, wherever they are traveling."
Diaz also highlighted Italy's growing popularity as a tourist destination and how the Uber app is being used by travelers for stress-free holiday travel.
Improved access
Salerno Airport dedicated to Amalfi Coast
The launch of these services comes after the opening of Salerno Airport, a dedicated airport for the Amalfi Coast.
The new facility is expected to improve access to this stunning stretch of coastline in southern Italy, famous for its colorful cliffside towns, turquoise waters, and breathtaking sea views.
Some of the coastal towns include Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello.