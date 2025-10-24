UK car production hits record low for September

Van production down nearly 40% this year

The JLR shutdown has only added to the UK auto sector's struggles. Van production is down nearly 40% this year after Vauxhall closed its Luton plant.

On top of that, high interest rates and inflation are making it tougher for people to buy new cars.

The cyber-attack alone is estimated to have cost the UK economy £1.9 billion, underlining just how much these disruptions sting for everyone involved.