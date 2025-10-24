UK car production hits record low for September
UK car production just fell to its lowest level for the month of September since 1952 after a cyber-attack forced Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to pause all manufacturing at the start of September until early October.
This event contributed to a 27% fall in output compared to last September, with the number of cars produced dropping from 70,000 to about 51,100.
Van production down nearly 40% this year
The JLR shutdown has only added to the UK auto sector's struggles. Van production is down nearly 40% this year after Vauxhall closed its Luton plant.
On top of that, high interest rates and inflation are making it tougher for people to buy new cars.
The cyber-attack alone is estimated to have cost the UK economy £1.9 billion, underlining just how much these disruptions sting for everyone involved.