The scheme was launched in September 2024 with a ₹10,900 crore budget

Union Budget 2026: ₹1,500cr allocated for PM e-Drive scheme

The Indian government has allocated ₹1,500 crore for the PM E-DRIVE scheme in the 2026-27 Union Budget. The move comes as part of the government's continued efforts to promote electric mobility in India. The allocation is less than the ₹4,000 crore budgeted for FY25-26 but still shows a steady investment trend with ₹993 crore spent on this initiative last year.