Union Budget 2026: ₹1,500cr allocated for PM e-Drive scheme
By Mudit Dube
Feb 01, 2026 04:50 pm
What's the story
The Indian government has allocated ₹1,500 crore for the PM E-DRIVE scheme in the 2026-27 Union Budget. The move comes as part of the government's continued efforts to promote electric mobility in India. The allocation is less than the ₹4,000 crore budgeted for FY25-26 but still shows a steady investment trend with ₹993 crore spent on this initiative last year.
Scheme details
Scheme aims to make EVs mainstream
Launched in September 2024 with a ₹10,900 crore budget for two years, the PM E-DRIVE scheme aims to make electric vehicles (EVs) mainstream. It has over ₹3,600 crore in subsidies for battery-powered vehicles such as scooters, e-rickshaws, ambulances and even trucks. The plan also supports charging stations at nearly 90,000 locations across India.