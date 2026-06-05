Vietnam's Green SM launches premium green SM limo in Delhi-NCR
Auto
Green SM, a Vietnamese company, just launched its premium electric cab service, Green SM Limo, in Delhi-NCR. This marks their debut in India after expanding across Southeast Asia.
The move comes as a fresh option for those missing BlueSmart's premium EV rides.
Delhi-NCR could host 10,000 premium EVs
For now, Green SM Limo is rolling out in select parts of Delhi-NCR, using roomy VinFast Limo Green SUVs loaded with AI safety features and emergency support.
You can book a ride through their app or by phone.
The company sees big potential here: industry estimates say Delhi-NCR could handle up to 10,000 premium EV cabs thanks to rising consumer preference for premium point-to-point transport services.