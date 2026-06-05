Vietnam's Green SM launches premium green SM limo in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR could host 10,000 premium EVs

For now, Green SM Limo is rolling out in select parts of Delhi-NCR, using roomy VinFast Limo Green SUVs loaded with AI safety features and emergency support.

You can book a ride through their app or by phone.

The company sees big potential here: industry estimates say Delhi-NCR could handle up to 10,000 premium EV cabs thanks to rising consumer preference for premium point-to-point transport services.