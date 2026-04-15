VinFast launches VF MPV 7 in India at ₹24.5 lakh

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has launched its third product in India, the VF MPV 7. The electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) comes in a single variant, priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 60.13kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-claimed range of up to 517km on a single charge. The new EV will take on the likes of Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 in the Indian market.

Performance details The EV can go from 0-100km/h in under 9 seconds The VF MPV 7 is equipped with a 60.13kWh battery pack that powers a front-axle-mounted electric motor. This setup generates an impressive 204hp and 280Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under nine seconds. The EV also comes with three driving modes - Eco, Normal, Sport - as well as brake regeneration modes for improved efficiency and control on the road.

Design features It features slim OLED lightbars and vertically-stacked LED projector headlights The VF MPV 7 sports a boxy silhouette with design elements borrowed from its smaller siblings, the VF6 and VF7. It features slim OLED lightbars that seamlessly integrate with the VinFast logo, vertically-stacked LED projector headlights, and a blanked-off grille. The vehicle also gets 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a chrome strip running across its beltline for added style.

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Interior details The vehicle offers choice of dual-tone black and brown theme The VF MPV 7 offers a choice of dual-tone black and brown or an all-black theme for its seven seats. Each seat comes with adjustable headrests, three-point seatbelts, and leatherette upholstery. The dashboard is minimalistic with a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that doubles as an instrument cluster and climate control display. It also features automatic climate control with dedicated vents for all three rows of seats.

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