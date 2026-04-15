VinFast launches VF MPV 7 in India at ₹24.5 lakh
What's the story
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has launched its third product in India, the VF MPV 7. The electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) comes in a single variant, priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 60.13kWh battery pack that delivers an ARAI-claimed range of up to 517km on a single charge. The new EV will take on the likes of Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 in the Indian market.
Performance details
The EV can go from 0-100km/h in under 9 seconds
The VF MPV 7 is equipped with a 60.13kWh battery pack that powers a front-axle-mounted electric motor. This setup generates an impressive 204hp and 280Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under nine seconds. The EV also comes with three driving modes - Eco, Normal, Sport - as well as brake regeneration modes for improved efficiency and control on the road.
Design features
It features slim OLED lightbars and vertically-stacked LED projector headlights
The VF MPV 7 sports a boxy silhouette with design elements borrowed from its smaller siblings, the VF6 and VF7. It features slim OLED lightbars that seamlessly integrate with the VinFast logo, vertically-stacked LED projector headlights, and a blanked-off grille. The vehicle also gets 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and a chrome strip running across its beltline for added style.
Interior details
The vehicle offers choice of dual-tone black and brown theme
The VF MPV 7 offers a choice of dual-tone black and brown or an all-black theme for its seven seats. Each seat comes with adjustable headrests, three-point seatbelts, and leatherette upholstery. The dashboard is minimalistic with a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that doubles as an instrument cluster and climate control display. It also features automatic climate control with dedicated vents for all three rows of seats.
Safety specs
The EV misses out on ADAS and ventilated seats
The VF MPV 7 comes with six airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, an electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, it misses out on features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and ADAS that are offered by its competitors. To sweeten the deal further VinFast is offering ₹2 lakh off on exchanging an ICE car for this EV.