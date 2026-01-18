VinFast plans big EV push with e-buses, MPVs, and two-wheelers

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast , has announced its ambitious product launch plan for 2026. The company is gearing up to introduce a range of new models including electric busses (eBuses), an electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for fleets and private owners, two-wheelers (e2Ws), and even e-bicycles. This comes after the company's successful debut of premium electric SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 in August last year.

Financial strategy Investment and expansion plans VinFast has invested $500 million in 2025 and plans to invest more this year for its product launches and other business activities. The company's Asia CEO, Pham Sanh Chau, said they hope to substantially increase their sales volumes with a new model launch every six months. Chau also revealed that the first phase of investment worth $500 million for VinFast has been completed and they're now expanding with a second round of investment in Tamil Nadu.

Infrastructure development Collaboration with Hindustan Petroleum VinFast is also working with Hindustan Petroleum to install charging stations at fuel pumps across India. This strategic partnership is part of the company's plan to improve the infrastructure for EV charging points, which Chau says will be crucial for their business. The company has already sold over 1,000 units of its first two models in just four months after their launch.

