VinFast to launch EV ride-hailing, e-scooters, and busses in India by 2026

VinFast is starting with 10% local parts in its Indian vehicles and is already talking about building batteries here. Their Thoothukudi plant covers 900 acres and can make 50,000 vehicles a year (with room to triple that as demand grows).

Growing sales network & new models on the way

After launching the VF6 (priced at ₹17.29 lakh) and VF7 in September 2025, VinFast wants to grow from 35 showrooms in 2025 to 75 in 2026—especially in smaller cities.

They're also teaming up with HPCL for charging points.

For 2026, three new EVs are coming: Limo Green (a seven-seater MPV expected to be priced around ₹22-26 lakh), VF5 (a compact SUV aimed at ride-hailing, expected around ₹10-12 lakh and likely to compete with models like Tata Nexon EV), and the tiny VF3 (expected around ₹8-10 lakh).