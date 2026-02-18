VinFast's new EV buyback plan explained Auto Feb 18, 2026

VinFast is shaking up the EV scene in India with its new Value Assured Programme for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.

The big pitch? If you buy one, you get a guaranteed buyback value of up to 75% after two to five years—plus loyalty perks and up to ₹1.3 lakh if you're switching from petrol or diesel.