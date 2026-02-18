VinFast's new EV buyback plan explained
VinFast is shaking up the EV scene in India with its new Value Assured Programme for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.
The big pitch? If you buy one, you get a guaranteed buyback value of up to 75% after two to five years—plus loyalty perks and up to ₹1.3 lakh if you're switching from petrol or diesel.
VinFast is trying to make EVs more appealing
This plan is all about making people less worried about EV resale value.
VinFast wants to give buyers more confidence to go electric, knowing their car will have a guaranteed residual value under the program.
Here's a quick look at the VF6 and VF7
The VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh, packs a 59.6kWh battery (468km range), and delivers up to 201hp.
The bigger VF7 starts at ₹20.89 lakh, offers up to 532km range, and the top-spec Sky trim uses dual-motor AWD and maxes out at nearly 349hp.
VinFast is setting up shop in India
After launching, VinFast has sold cars in India and is expanding its dealership network.
They're also investing $500 million into manufacturing in Tamil Nadu—so expect more VinFasts (and maybe better deals) on Indian roads soon!