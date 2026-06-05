Vingroup launches green SM company-run electric cab service in Delhi-NCR
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Vietnam's Vingroup just rolled out its Green SM electric cab service in Delhi-NCR, taking on Ola and Uber with a fresh twist: every car is managed by the company, not individual drivers.
The goal? Smoother rides, better-maintained cars, and a greener way to get around the city.
Begins with 1,000 EVs targeting 10,000
Green SM is starting with 1,000 electric cars now and plans to hit 10,000 soon, all featuring models from Vingroup's own lineup like the Limo Green MPV.
Already big in Southeast Asia, they're aiming for wallet-friendly fares to win over riders in India's super-competitive cab scene.