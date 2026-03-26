Volkswagen Taigun's refreshed version teased; to debut on April 9
Auto
Volkswagen's Taigun is getting a fresh look and some cool upgrades, debuting on April 9, 2026.
Expect a full exterior redesign with sharp LED headlights, an eye-catching illuminated VW badge inspired by the Tayron R Line, and new trims.
There's talk of a panoramic sunroof and improved air conditioning for extra comfort: nice touches for daily drives or road trips.
Engine options and estimated pricing
The updated Taigun keeps its punchy 1.0-liter (115hp) and 1.5-liter (150hp) turbo-petrol engines, but the smaller engine might swap its 6-speed automatic for a smoother 8-speed auto gearbox.
With all these upgrades, prices will go up slightly from the current ₹11.42 lakh to ₹19.18 lakh range (ex-showroom).