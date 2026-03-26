Volkswagen Taigun's refreshed version teased; to debut on April 9 Auto Mar 26, 2026

Volkswagen's Taigun is getting a fresh look and some cool upgrades, debuting on April 9, 2026.

Expect a full exterior redesign with sharp LED headlights, an eye-catching illuminated VW badge inspired by the Tayron R Line, and new trims.

There's talk of a panoramic sunroof and improved air conditioning for extra comfort: nice touches for daily drives or road trips.