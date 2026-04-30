Volkswagen unveils 1st-ever ID. Polo electric hatchback by Andreas Mindt
Volkswagen just dropped the ID. Polo, its first-ever electric version of the classic Polo hatchback.
Revealed on April 29, 2026, this new model keeps the familiar Polo vibe but adds an "ID" twist to show it's all-electric.
Designed by Andreas Mindt, it borrows a lot from VW's recent ID. 2all concept and aims for a fresh but recognizable look.
In Germany ID. Polo from €24,995
The ID. Polo is compact but packed with modern tech: think a big 13-inch touchscreen and easy-to-use button controls.
You get two battery options: one goes up to 328km on a charge, while the other stretches to 455km, both supporting fast charging for quick pit stops.
Starting at €24,995 in Germany, you can also add cool extras like a panoramic roof or massaging seats.
VW clearly wants to make EVs more tempting for everyone in Europe.