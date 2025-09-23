Volvo EX30 EV, with 480km range, launched at ₹41L

Volvo has launched its latest electric SUV, the EX30, in India at a starting price of ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is also offering a special pre-reservation price of ₹39.99 lakh for customers who book before October 19. Deliveries are expected to start in the first week of November. This is Volvo's third EV launch in India after XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models.

Vehicle specifications The SUV promises a range of up to 480km The EX30 comes in a Single Motor Extended Range variant, generating 272hp and 343Nm of torque. It is mated to a 69kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a certified range of up to 480km (WLTP). The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180km/h. Each car will come with a bundled package including three years warranty, service, roadside assistance and five years of connected services.

Design elements It has received a 5-star Euro NCAP rating The EX30 is designed to be a compact yet powerful EV, with city-friendly agility and highway performance. It comes with a five-star Euro NCAP rating for safety, offering features like multiple airbags, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control among others. The interior of the SUV continues Volvo's sustainability push with upholstery and cabin panels made from recycled denim, PET bottles, aluminium, and PVC pipes.