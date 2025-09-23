Along with the new Q3, Audi is also planning to launch other models in India

Audi to launch third-generation Q3 SUV in India next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm Sep 23, 202501:18 pm

What's the story

Audi is all set to introduce its third-generation Q3 SUV in the Indian market by the third quarter of 2026. The model made its global debut in June and will be launched in Europe next month. Along with the new Q3, Audi is also planning to launch other models in India. These include the new A5 sedan, next-generation Q5 and A6 with combustion engines, and electric models such as the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron Sportback.