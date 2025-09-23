Audi to launch third-generation Q3 SUV in India next year
What's the story
Audi is all set to introduce its third-generation Q3 SUV in the Indian market by the third quarter of 2026. The model made its global debut in June and will be launched in Europe next month. Along with the new Q3, Audi is also planning to launch other models in India. These include the new A5 sedan, next-generation Q5 and A6 with combustion engines, and electric models such as the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron Sportback.
Vehicle details
Engine options and dimensions of the SUV
The third-generation Audi Q3 is built on the latest version of Volkswagen Group's MQB platform. In Europe, it comes with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, for India, the company will offer a 204hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new model is longer than its predecessor by about 40mm and sports a more pronounced front overhang.
Design upgrades
Design and features of the new model
The Audi Q3 sports a modern design with split headlamps, more pronounced lines, and split taillamps. It will be available in both standard SUV and Sportback (coupe-SUV) body styles. The interior of the car gets a major upgrade with a 12.8-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, along with 11.9-inch digital dials and a head-up display for an enhanced driving experience.
Market positioning
What about its pricing?
The new Audi Q3 is expected to be priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will compete with established players in the market such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.