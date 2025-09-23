Volvo EX30 EV launched in India at ₹41 lakh
Volvo's new EX30 electric SUV is here, starting at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the brand's smallest and most affordable EV for India so far.
If you pre-book before October 19, 2025, you get a slight discount—₹39.99 lakh—with deliveries kicking off in November.
EV packs a 69kWh battery for up to 480km range
The EX30 runs on a 69kWh battery and rear motor, giving you 272hp and 343Nm torque.
Expect up to 480km range (WLTP), plus quick acceleration—0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.
Top speed is limited to 180km/h, and it's locally assembled to keep prices competitive.
Features include Google-integrated infotainment and Harman Kardon sound system
You get a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, multiple airbags, and a handy 360-degree camera.
The cabin uses recycled materials with tech touches like a big Google-integrated touchscreen, Harman Kardon sound system, and built-in 5G.
It takes on BMW iX1 and Kia EV6
Aimed at young luxury EV buyers, the EX30 takes on rivals like BMW iX1 and Kia EV6.
Volvo throws in three years of warranty/service plus an eight-year battery warranty and wall box charger—making this entry-level luxury EV worth considering if you want style with peace of mind.