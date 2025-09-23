Volvo EX30 EV launched in India at ₹41 lakh

Volvo's new EX30 electric SUV is here, starting at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the brand's smallest and most affordable EV for India so far. If you pre-book before October 19, 2025, you get a slight discount—₹39.99 lakh—with deliveries kicking off in November.

EV packs a 69kWh battery for up to 480km range The EX30 runs on a 69kWh battery and rear motor, giving you 272hp and 343Nm torque.

Expect up to 480km range (WLTP), plus quick acceleration—0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

Top speed is limited to 180km/h, and it's locally assembled to keep prices competitive.

Features include Google-integrated infotainment and Harman Kardon sound system You get a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, multiple airbags, and a handy 360-degree camera.

The cabin uses recycled materials with tech touches like a big Google-integrated touchscreen, Harman Kardon sound system, and built-in 5G.