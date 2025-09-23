Next Article
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes India's most affordable car
Auto
Looking for a seriously budget-friendly ride? The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso just grabbed the title of India's most affordable car, with prices now starting at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
This big price drop comes thanks to the new GST 2.0 reforms, which cut taxes on small petrol cars.
The S-Presso is now even cheaper than the Alto K10, though it offers two airbags instead of six.
S-Presso now cheaper than Alto K10
With some variants dropping by up to ₹1.2 lakh, the S-Presso is about ₹20,000 less than its closest sibling, making it a tempting pick for anyone watching their wallet but still wanting something stylish.
Even though it rocks an SUV vibe, it's built like a hatchback—perfect for city life and first-time buyers who want value without missing out on looks.