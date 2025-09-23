Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes India's most affordable car

S-Presso now cheaper than Alto K10

With some variants dropping by up to ₹1.2 lakh, the S-Presso is about ₹20,000 less than its closest sibling, making it a tempting pick for anyone watching their wallet but still wanting something stylish.

Even though it rocks an SUV vibe, it's built like a hatchback—perfect for city life and first-time buyers who want value without missing out on looks.