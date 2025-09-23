BMW's new design language focuses on calm, clean surfaces Auto Sep 23, 2025

BMW is switching things up for its compact and midsize cars, aiming for a sleeker vibe with smooth surfaces and wide grilles.

Head designer Oliver Heilmer says it's all about "calm, monolithic, clean surfaces"—an interpretation could be less clutter, more style.

You'll spot this in the latest iX3, which features a vertical grille, and the soon-to-launch 3 Series and i3, both rocking wide grilles reminiscent of the classic 507 Roadster.