BMW's new design language focuses on calm, clean surfaces
BMW is switching things up for its compact and midsize cars, aiming for a sleeker vibe with smooth surfaces and wide grilles.
Head designer Oliver Heilmer says it's all about "calm, monolithic, clean surfaces"—an interpretation could be less clutter, more style.
You'll spot this in the latest iX3, which features a vertical grille, and the soon-to-launch 3 Series and i3, both rocking wide grilles reminiscent of the classic 507 Roadster.
The iX3 will be the 1st model to feature this
The 2027 iX3 gets a techy makeover with a huge 17.9-inch display and BMW's Panoramic Vision projection system—meaning fewer buttons and more touchscreens or voice controls.
BMW plans to roll out over 40 new or refreshed models by 2027 using this design language.
And if you're into adventure vibes, a rugged model is coming by 2029—all blending classic BMW heritage with fresh innovation.