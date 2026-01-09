Volvo's upcoming EX60 promises 650km range, rapid charging

Volvo has teased its forthcoming mid-size electric SUV, the EX60, ahead of its official launch on January 21. The new model promises an impressive range of up to 644km (or 810km based on the generous WLTP standard in Europe). This is a major improvement over previous Volvo EVs. Additionally, the upcoming ES90 sedan will offer an even greater range of up to 698km.

Manufacturing innovation EX60's production process and efficiency The EX60 will be the first Volvo vehicle to use the company's new megacasting production process. This innovative method is expected to make the car lighter and improve manufacturing efficiency. Akhil Krishnan, head of program management for the EX60, said they aimed at creating an electric vehicle with no compromises, stressing that choosing electric shouldn't be a compromise for consumers.

Charging capabilities Charging speed and range comfort Krishnan and his team focused on improving the vehicle's range and charging time. They wanted to turn "range anxiety" into "range comfort," where drivers wouldn't have to worry about their vehicle's range. The EX60 features an 800-volt architecture, a first for Volvo, which allows it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 19 minutes. It can add up to 270km of range in just 10 minutes with a fast charger, although under optimal conditions, it may add 340km.

Vehicle features Platform and battery warranty The EX60 is built on Volvo's new SPA3 platform, which is designed exclusively for electric vehicles. It doesn't rely on any battery breakthroughs for its improved range but instead uses manufacturing advancements like megacasting and a structural battery pack to reduce weight and improve vehicle integrity. Volvo also offers a global 10-year battery warranty covering up to 240,000km as part of its confidence in its in-house battery development and manufacturing capabilities.