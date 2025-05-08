Volvo recalls over 400,000 cars: Check issue and affected models
What's the story
Volvo has announced a recall of more than 400,000 vehicles over rearview camera malfunctions that could affect driver visibility.
The recall was reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and impacts 413,151 cars with model years between 2021 and 2025.
All of the recalled cars are likely affected by a software flaw, according to Volvo.
Technical glitch
Issue affects rearview camera display
The problem is related to the rearview camera display going black when the affected cars are put in reverse, affecting rear visibility.
Despite such a major defect, Volvo has not reported any known accidents or injuries related to the issue.
Volvo is addressing the problem by offering a software update to affected vehicles.
Recall details
List of affected Volvo models
The recall impacts a number of Volvo models, such as the 2022-2025 Volvo C40, 2023-2025 Volvo S60, and 2022-2025 Volvo S90.
Other affected vehicles include the V60 series (2023-2025) and the 2022 Volvo V90.
The XC40 (2021-2025), XC60 (2022-2025), and XC90 (2023-2025) models also feature on the list.
Owner instructions
Steps for Volvo owners to address recall
Volvo owners of the recalled models can take their vehicles to a Volvo dealer for a free software update. Alternatively, this can also be done via an over-the-air (OTA) update or a remote, digital download.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 24, 2025.
For further assistance, owners can contact Volvo Car customer service in their region.