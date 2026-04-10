How Waymo is helping cities locate potholes

Waymo , the self-driving car division of Google parent company Alphabet, is lending a hand to cities in their battle against potholes. Municipal officials from several cities where Waymo operates have approached the robotaxi operator for assistance in locating these road hazards. The good news is that Waymo has the data and is now launching a pilot program with Google's Waze to share it with city officials.

Initiative details Data collection started as a way to protect passengers The pilot program is part of Waymo's broader effort to build positive relationships with cities. "We realized, hey, once we're at scale, we can actually share this data with cities," said Arielle Fleisher, Waymo's policy development and research manager. The company uses its perception hardware, including cameras and radar as well as accelerometers and the vehicle's physical feedback system to log every pothole its vehicles encounter.

Data collection Waymo's vehicles log every bump they encounter Waymo's sensors detect physical changes to the road surface, like tilt and movement when the vehicle encounters irregularities. This automated process was initially designed to help vehicles slow down and avoid damaging passengers. However, the company later realized it could also provide valuable data for cities. Under the new pilot program, this information will be made available to city departments of transportation through a free-to-use Waze for Cities platform.

Advertisement

Platform benefits Waze for Cities platform provides real-time traffic data The Waze for Cities platform provides access to real-time, user-generated traffic data that officials can use to make important decisions, such as pothole repair. It also allows Waze users to validate pothole locations through their own observations, decreasing the chances of false positives. Currently, many cities rely on a patchwork of non-emergency 311 reports and manual inspections to address their pothole problems.

Advertisement