Bengaluru: Mercury pushes toward 39°C, hospitals report heat-related illness

Bengaluru is currently experiencing an intense early-summer heat wave, with temperatures soaring to the highest so far this month. The city's base weather station recorded a maximum of 35.2°C on Wednesday evening, which rose to 35.4°C on Thursday, 2.2 degrees above normal for this time of year and the highest temperature recorded so far this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists have warned that temperatures could approach 39°C over the next fortnight, as per Moneycontrol.

Weather impact Urban factors making conditions feel even hotter The HAL airport also recorded a temperature of 35°C, 1.3 degrees above normal. Meteorologists attribute the rise in temperatures to dry westerly winds that suppress cloud formation and rainfall. Urban factors such as heavy concretization and traffic congestion are making conditions feel even hotter than they are. April is usually Bengaluru's hottest month with an average maximum temperature of 34.1°C at the city station and 33.8°C at HAL.

Weather forecast Cloudy skies and evening rain likely to provide some relief The IMD has predicted dry weather to continue over Karnataka for the next few days. However, from April 11-12, cloudy skies and evening rain are likely to provide some relief. Despite this, daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 35°C in the coming week. The IMD also forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds across parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days.

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Health advisory Hospitals in Bengaluru reporting heat-related illnesses Hospitals in Bengaluru have started reporting cases of heat-related illnesses. Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to dehydration, fatigue, muscle pain, and fainting. The Bengaluru Urban district administration has also warned that rising temperatures could trigger heat strokes. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather advisories and take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours.

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