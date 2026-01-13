'Remarks on skin color, clothes': Bengaluru dental student ends life

A 23-year-old dental student, identified as Yashaswini, a third-year student of a private college in Bengaluru , Karnataka , died by suicide on Friday, January 9. According to PTI, her body was found hanging at her residence in Chandapura. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment by college lecturers and management, which drove her to take the extreme step.

Allegations detailed Family alleges sustained harassment, derogatory remarks Yashaswini's mother, Parimala, alleged that her daughter was repeatedly humiliated by lecturers in front of classmates. Parimala's official complaint stated that lecturers made derogatory remarks about Yashaswini's skin color, questioning if a dark-skinned person could become a doctor. She also alleged that her choice of dress was insulted and she was mocked when she complained of eye pain.

Legal action FIR registered against college principal, lecturers An FIR has been registered at Surya Nagar Police Station against five lecturers, including the college principal, based on the complaint. The charges include abetment to suicide. The police said an investigation is underway in connection with the incident. Further, six faculty members from the Department of Oral Medicine and Radiology have been suspended pending further investigation into Yashaswini's death.

Final message Student's suicide note reveals emotional distress Yashaswini reportedly left behind a suicide note that read: "I am not worthy of living, please forgive me. No one is responsible for my death. Bye, your not-so-good daughter. Amma, thank you so much." A video has also surfaced showing Yashaswini breaking down inside her college after being denied permission to attend a seminar. The video was recorded by classmates and has been included in the ongoing investigation.