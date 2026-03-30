$10 crude rise could raise India's headline inflation 55-60bp

Oil shocks risk India's CAD, rupee

Higher oil prices could also make India's current account deficit (CAD) worse and put extra pressure on the rupee, especially with the US dollar getting stronger.

While Indian oil companies might shield us from price hikes at first, those costs could eventually hit consumers if high prices stick around.

On the bright side, things like sourcing oil from more countries and blending ethanol help soften the blow, and India's strong foreign exchange reserves provide a buffer against external shocks.