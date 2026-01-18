4 IPOs to hit primary market next week

The primary market is gearing up for another active week, with four new initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription. Shadowfax Technologies will debut in the mainboard segment on January 20. Meanwhile, three companies: Digilogic Systems, KRM Ayurveda, and Shayona Engineering, will launch their IPOs in the SME segment, with opening dates spread over the following days.

IPO specifics Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Key details The Shadowfax Technologies IPO will open on January 20 and close on January 22. The ₹1,907.27 crore offering includes a fresh issue of 8.06 crore shares worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 7.32 crore shares worth ₹907.27 crore. The price band has been set at ₹118-124 per share with ICICI Securities as the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies as the registrar to the issue.

Offering breakdown Digilogic Systems IPO: Subscription info Like Shadowfax Technologies, Digilogic Systems will also open its IPO for subscription on January 20. The ₹81.01 crore offering consists of a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares worth ₹69.68 crore and an offer for sale of 0.11 crore shares worth ₹11.33 crore at a price band of ₹98-104 per share. Indorient Financial Services is the book-running lead manager while Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar to this issue too.

Advertisement