8 new mutual funds to invest in next week

Next week, eight new fund offers (NFOs) will be launched by various asset management companies (AMCs). The upcoming NFOs include two debt funds, two sectoral/thematic funds, one dividend yield fund, one small-cap fund, one gold-based fund of funds (FoF), and one hybrid FoF. JioBlackRock Mutual Fund will launch two of these offerings. Here's a detailed breakdown of the upcoming NFOs.

Upcoming launches Bank of India and Mahindra Manulife to launch NFOs Bank of India Banking & Financial Services Fund will be available for subscription from January 8 to January 22. The minimum investment amount is ₹5,000. Mahindra Manulife Innovation Opportunities Fund will be open for subscription from January 9 to January 23 with a lower minimum investment requirement of ₹1,000. JioBlackRock Low Duration Fund and JioBlackRock Short Duration Fund will be launched from January 8 to January 13.

Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF will be open for subscription from January 5 to January 8 with a minimum subscription amount of ₹5,000. Wealth Company Gold ETF FoF will be launched from January 9 to January 23, with a minimum subscription amount of ₹5,000.