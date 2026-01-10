85% Indians get work calls on sick leave, holidays: Survey

A recent survey by Indeed has highlighted the struggle of work-life balance in India. The study found that a staggering 85% of employees receive calls from their managers even during sick leaves or public holidays. This finding highlights the blurred lines between professional and personal life, with 88% of Indian employees regularly contacted outside work hours.

Pressure to respond Employees fear repercussions for not responding The survey also revealed that 79% of employees fear consequences like missing promotions or damaging their reputation if they don't respond to work calls. This constant pressure to be available has created a culture where employees feel they have to stay connected, even at the expense of their health and personal time.

Changing perspectives Generational divide in attitudes toward after-hours communication The survey also highlighted a generational divide in attitudes toward after-hours communication. While 88% of Baby Boomers feel valued when contacted outside work, only about half of Gen Z employees share this sentiment. A whopping 63% of Gen Z said they would consider quitting their job if their right to disconnect is not respected, indicating a shift in expectations among younger workers who prioritize mental health and work-life balance.