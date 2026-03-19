8th Pay Commission extends questionnaire deadline to March 31

The 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for its 18-point questionnaire to March 31, 2026. The extension is aimed at giving central government employees and pensioners more time to participate in the consultation process. The move comes after several employee groups requested additional time to provide their feedback. The questionnaire is crucial in shaping recommendations on pay, pensions, allowances and service conditions that will affect millions of beneficiaries across India .

Commission details What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a government-appointed body that reviews and recommends changes to the salary structure, pensions, allowances, and service conditions of central government employees. Such commissions are usually set up every decade to keep government compensation in line with economic realities, inflation and administrative requirements. The Union Cabinet approved the formation of this commission in January 2025, with its recommendations expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.

Commission composition Structure and mandate of the commission The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body with a chairperson, one part-time member and a member-secretary. It is currently chaired by Justice Ranjan Prakash Desai and is in the consultation phase, gathering inputs from various stakeholders before finalizing its recommendations. The commission has been tasked with carefully reviewing pay, allowances and pension structures while considering national economic conditions to ensure fiscal prudence.

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