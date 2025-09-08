Next Article
8th Pay Commission to be set up soon: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has promised that the 8th Pay Commission will be set up soon, following concerns from government employee groups about delays.
The announcement was made after a meeting with the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) on August 4, 2025.
Singh also said talks are underway to address pension issues.
Over 1 crore government employees, pensioners waiting for pay hikes
This matters because over one crore government employees and pensioners are waiting for pay hikes.
The GENC is pushing for the return of the Old Pension Scheme and changes to current pension systems, plus better job benefits like medical coverage and fair promotions.
These updates could make a real difference in financial security for millions of families.