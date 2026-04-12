TCS offers 25,000 jobs to freshers this fiscal year

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest IT services company, has made 25,000 job offers to freshers in the current fiscal year. The company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said that future hiring of college graduates will depend on demand clarity. He also clarified that business needs would shape their hiring strategies.

Hiring patterns Training takes up to 9 months Despite the challenges, TCS had hired a whopping 44,000 freshers in FY26. This was one of the highest numbers by any private sector employer in India. Krithivasan emphasized that it takes up to nine months of training before a fresher can start working on projects. He said this is why business needs will drive their hiring strategies instead of just relying on lateral hires or changes in delivery models.

Restructuring response Layoffs not linked to AI advancements When asked about the possibility of another round of restructuring like in FY26 when at least 12,000 staffers were laid off, Krithivasan said that employees can have "thriving careers" with the company as long as they perform well. He denied that the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies had anything to do with last year's layoffs.

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