IDBI Bank's total Q4 business jumps 14% to ₹6L crore

IDBI Bank has announced a strong performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank's total business witnessed a robust growth of 14% year-on-year, reaching ₹6 lakh crore. This is an improvement from ₹5.29 lakh crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a steady increase in both deposits and advances, reflecting continued momentum in business expansion.

Business expansion Total deposits rise 12% YoY The bank's total deposits rose by 12% year-on-year to ₹3.47 lakh crore, while net advances grew by a whopping 16% to ₹2.53 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. CASA deposits stood at ₹1.55 lakh crore, reflecting healthy growth of 7% over the previous year.

Previous quarter Performance in previous quarter In the previous quarter ending December 31, 2025, IDBI Bank had clocked a total business of ₹5.47 lakh crore, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. Total deposits stood at around ₹3.08 lakh crore, while net advances were at ₹2.39 lakh crore during that period. CASA deposits came in at ₹1.36 lakh crore in the December quarter, reflecting moderate growth compared to advances but still showing an uptick on a sequential basis indicating continued momentum in business expansion.

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