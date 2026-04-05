IDBI Bank's total Q4 business jumps 14% to ₹6L crore
What's the story
IDBI Bank has announced a strong performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank's total business witnessed a robust growth of 14% year-on-year, reaching ₹6 lakh crore. This is an improvement from ₹5.29 lakh crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a steady increase in both deposits and advances, reflecting continued momentum in business expansion.
Business expansion
Total deposits rise 12% YoY
The bank's total deposits rose by 12% year-on-year to ₹3.47 lakh crore, while net advances grew by a whopping 16% to ₹2.53 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. CASA deposits stood at ₹1.55 lakh crore, reflecting healthy growth of 7% over the previous year.
Previous quarter
Performance in previous quarter
In the previous quarter ending December 31, 2025, IDBI Bank had clocked a total business of ₹5.47 lakh crore, marking a 12% year-on-year increase. Total deposits stood at around ₹3.08 lakh crore, while net advances were at ₹2.39 lakh crore during that period. CASA deposits came in at ₹1.36 lakh crore in the December quarter, reflecting moderate growth compared to advances but still showing an uptick on a sequential basis indicating continued momentum in business expansion.
Financials
Key highlights from bank's Q3 results
In its third-quarter results, IDBI Bank had reported a 1.4% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,935.5 crore despite a 24% decline in net interest income to ₹3,209.5 crore. The asset quality remained stable with net non-performing assets declining sequentially. and the net NPA ratio easing to 0.18%. These numbers reflect the bank's resilience amid challenging market conditions, and its commitment toward maintaining a healthy balance sheet while growing its business operations effectively over time.