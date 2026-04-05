IndusInd Bank's deposits, advances decline in Q4 FY26
What's the story
IndusInd Bank has reported a mixed operational performance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26). The bank witnessed a year-on-year decline in both deposits and advances. Total deposits stood at ₹4,00,178 crore as of March 31, 2026, down by 2.6% from ₹4,10,862 crore last year. This indicates a slowdown in liability growth amid intense competition.
Growth
Sequential growth in deposits
Despite the year-on-year decline, IndusInd Bank's deposits witnessed a sequential growth of 1.6% in the March quarter. This indicates some recovery from the previous quarter's performance. The bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at 31.3% at the end of Q4 FY26, down from 32.8% in the same period last year, but up from 30.2% in the previous quarter.
Fall
Net advances witness sharp YoY decline
On the asset side, IndusInd Bank's net advances witnessed a sharp year-on-year decline of 8.7% to ₹3,15,154 crore from ₹3,45,019 crore last year. This suggest a continued pressure on credit growth and also a cautious lending approach by the bank. On a quarter-on-quarter basis too, the advances fell by 0.8%.