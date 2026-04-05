IndusInd Bank's deposits, advances decline in Q4 FY26

Growth

Sequential growth in deposits

Despite the year-on-year decline, IndusInd Bank's deposits witnessed a sequential growth of 1.6% in the March quarter. This indicates some recovery from the previous quarter's performance. The bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at 31.3% at the end of Q4 FY26, down from 32.8% in the same period last year, but up from 30.2% in the previous quarter.