YES Bank's Q4-update: Loans rise 11% YoY to ₹2.72L crore

Private lender YES Bank has reported strong growth in its balance sheet for the March quarter. The bank's loans and advances stood at ₹2.72 lakh crore as of March 2026, a 6% sequential growth and an 11% year-on-year increase. The deposit growth was even more impressive, outpacing advances with a quarterly rise of 9% and an annual increase of 12%.

Financial stability Improved deposit accretion brings down C-D ratio The bank's improved deposit accretion has brought down its credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio to 85.4%, from 88% in the December quarter. This indicates a more stable balance sheet and better funding comfort for the bank. A major highlight of this quarter was the continued growth in CASA (current account and savings account) deposits, which rose by 12.5% sequentially and 14.9% year-on-year to ₹1.11 lakh crore.

Growth indicators CASA ratio improves to 35.1% The CASA ratio, including the certificates of deposit, improved to 35.1% from 34% in the previous quarter. This increase is a positive sign as a higher CASA share usually supports the margins by lowering the cost of funds. The bank also witnessed a massive jump in certificates of deposit (CDs), which rose to ₹6,831 crore from ₹990 crore in the previous quarter.

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