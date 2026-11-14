A Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi unveil Telangana gig-worker rules
Telangana just launched new rules to support gig workers: think gig and platform workers.
Announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, these rules guarantee minimum pay, social security benefits, and more transparent payments.
The move follows promises made during a promise made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to improve conditions for gig workers.
Telangana gig workers gain 12 rights
The new rules give gig workers 12 key rights, including accident insurance, better health coverage under Aarogyasri, and fair contracts.
Workers will get unique ID numbers and a welfare fund supported by app companies.
They're also protected from unfair account deactivations or discrimination, and can say no to work without being penalized.
Shaik Salauddin urges national law
Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), called the launch a significant milestone in the decade-long struggle of gig and platform workers in the state, but stressed that making sure these changes actually happen is crucial.
He added they'll keep pushing for a national law to protect all gig workers across India.