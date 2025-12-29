Aadhaar-PAN linking ends December 31: Here's how to do it

The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder for PAN card holders to link their Aadhaar with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) before the December 31, 2025, deadline. This is mandatory for all individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017. If they fail to do so within the stipulated time, their PAN will become inactive from January 1, 2026.

Impact Consequences of failing to link Aadhaar with PAN If you fail to link your Aadhaar with your PAN by the deadline, you will not be able to use your PAN for important financial and tax-related transactions. This includes filing tax returns, banking activities, and investments. To link your Aadhaar with PAN, you need a valid PAN, Aadhaar number, and a registered mobile number. The linking fee can be paid through the e-Filing Portal of the Income Tax Department.

Procedure How to link Aadhaar with your PAN To link Aadhaar with PAN, visit incometax.gov.in and click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section. Enter your PAN number and Aadhaar number, then verify your personal details such as name and date of birth. After this, enter the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click Submit. Once the process is completed successfully, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.