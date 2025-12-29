Aadhaar-PAN linking ends December 31: Here's how to do it
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has issued a reminder for PAN card holders to link their Aadhaar with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) before the December 31, 2025, deadline. This is mandatory for all individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017. If they fail to do so within the stipulated time, their PAN will become inactive from January 1, 2026.
Impact
Consequences of failing to link Aadhaar with PAN
If you fail to link your Aadhaar with your PAN by the deadline, you will not be able to use your PAN for important financial and tax-related transactions. This includes filing tax returns, banking activities, and investments. To link your Aadhaar with PAN, you need a valid PAN, Aadhaar number, and a registered mobile number. The linking fee can be paid through the e-Filing Portal of the Income Tax Department.
Procedure
How to link Aadhaar with your PAN
To link Aadhaar with PAN, visit incometax.gov.in and click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section. Enter your PAN number and Aadhaar number, then verify your personal details such as name and date of birth. After this, enter the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click Submit. Once the process is completed successfully, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.
Guidance
Troubleshooting and checking link status
In case of payment verification issues or if your PAN is already linked to a different Aadhaar, follow the steps provided on the e-Filing Portal. Additionally, contact your jurisdictional Assessing Officer (AO) to resolve issues with PAN linked to a different Aadhaar. For discrepancies between Aadhaar and PAN details, update your Aadhaar card details through UIDAI portal and PAN details via Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL. You can also opt for biometric verification at authorized PAN service centers if errors persist.