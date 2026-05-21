Refundable $1 to $500 user deposits

You don't risk your own cash (your trades are just for practice), but you can still earn a share of profits if the AI does well.

To keep things fair and bot-free, users deposit from $1 to $500 into a refundable account kept in US Treasury bills; the more you put in, the bigger your potential payout.

80,000 people are already on the wait list for this fresh take on trading.