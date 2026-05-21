Aaron Rudder, Patrick Gruhn launch UpsideOnly to train BayesShield AI
Business
Two former FTX employees, Aaron Rudder and Patrick Gruhn, just launched UpsideOnly, a trading platform where you can try out simulated trades in stocks, crypto, and commodities.
The twist? Your practice trades help train their AI (called BayesShield AI), which then uses real market data to make actual money moves.
Refundable $1 to $500 user deposits
You don't risk your own cash (your trades are just for practice), but you can still earn a share of profits if the AI does well.
To keep things fair and bot-free, users deposit from $1 to $500 into a refundable account kept in US Treasury bills; the more you put in, the bigger your potential payout.
80,000 people are already on the wait list for this fresh take on trading.