Abu Dhabi-based MGX secures $49B for AI fund
What's the story
Abu Dhabi-based MGX has raised a whopping $49 billion for one of the largest-ever funds dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) investments. The Emirati firm drew in capital from a host of institutional and private investors across the Middle East, North America, Asia, and Europe. The total amount raised surpassed its initial target of $45 billion.
Investment strategy
MGX has already started deploying capital from new fund
MGX has already started deploying capital from the new fund, which was closed recently. The firm is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and backed by Mubadala Investment Co. and G42. It has quickly built a portfolio of frontier AI models, semiconductor infrastructure, and data centers. MGX has invested in OpenAI and xAI while supporting global projects with BlackRock Inc. and Microsoft, among others.
Growth ambitions
Firm aims to invest $10B annually in coming years
MGX is racing toward a target of over $100 billion in assets under management. To achieve this, the firm plans to invest up to $10 billion annually over the next few years. The new fundraising comes amid fierce competition for AI assets as governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms scramble to get a piece of what many executives believe will be the defining technology cycle of decades to come.
Market positioning
Abu Dhabi's role in tech boom
Abu Dhabi has positioned itself at the center of this tech boom, with MGX playing a key role. The firm combines abundant capital, access to low-cost energy, and close ties with global tech giants. Unlike traditional Gulf sovereign wealth funds that mostly use government money, MGX was created to function more like a global alternative asset manager. This model lets it pursue bigger deals while expanding its investor base and potentially scaling toward its long-term goals.