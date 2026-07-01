Abu Dhabi-based MGX secures $49B for AI fund

Growth ambitions

Firm aims to invest $10B annually in coming years

MGX is racing toward a target of over $100 billion in assets under management. To achieve this, the firm plans to invest up to $10 billion annually over the next few years. The new fundraising comes amid fierce competition for AI assets as governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity firms scramble to get a piece of what many executives believe will be the defining technology cycle of decades to come.