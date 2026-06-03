Accel starts raising $650 million to $700 million for 9th India fund

Fund IX to back Indian startups

This new fund (Fund IX) will back a fresh batch of Indian startups across different sectors, with plans to wrap up fundraising by early 2027.

Accel's move comes after cashing in big on companies like Swiggy and BlackBuck post-IPO, plus recent wins from Urban Company, BlueStone, and Amagi that added around ₹600 crore ($65 million) to their kitty.

They're also doubling down on new bets like Rapido, so expect more action in India's startup scene soon.