Accel starts raising $650 million to $700 million for 9th India fund
Business
Accel, the global venture capital giant, just started raising $650 million to $700 million for its ninth India-focused fund, about the same size as its last one in 2025.
The team is currently out meeting investors across the US and beyond to get things rolling.
Fund IX to back Indian startups
This new fund (Fund IX) will back a fresh batch of Indian startups across different sectors, with plans to wrap up fundraising by early 2027.
Accel's move comes after cashing in big on companies like Swiggy and BlackBuck post-IPO, plus recent wins from Urban Company, BlueStone, and Amagi that added around ₹600 crore ($65 million) to their kitty.
They're also doubling down on new bets like Rapido, so expect more action in India's startup scene soon.