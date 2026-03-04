Ookla, Downdetector, and Speedtest sold to Accenture for $1.2B

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, stressed that modern networks have become business-critical platforms. She said measuring performance is key to optimizing experience, revenue, and security. The integration of Ookla portfolio will help clients build stronger data foundations as AI adoption scales across industries.

Financial impact

Financial details and impact on Ziff Davis's reporting

The Connectivity unit generated $231 million in revenue, accounting for about 16% of Ziff Davis's total revenues. The division employs around 430 specialists in software engineering, radio frequency engineering, and data science. Post-sale, the financial results of the Connectivity division will be reported as discontinued operations in Ziff Davis's consolidated financial statements starting Q1 fiscal year 2026.