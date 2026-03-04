Ookla, Downdetector, and Speedtest sold to Accenture for $1.2B
What's the story
Accenture has acquired the connectivity division of Ziff Davis for a whopping $1.2 billion in cash. The deal brings globally recognized network intelligence brands like Ookla, Speedtest, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics under Accenture's umbrella. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months and will bolster Accenture's network intelligence and AI-led enterprise capabilities.
Strategic move
Importance of modern networks
Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, stressed that modern networks have become business-critical platforms. She said measuring performance is key to optimizing experience, revenue, and security. The integration of Ookla portfolio will help clients build stronger data foundations as AI adoption scales across industries.
Financial impact
Financial details and impact on Ziff Davis's reporting
The Connectivity unit generated $231 million in revenue, accounting for about 16% of Ziff Davis's total revenues. The division employs around 430 specialists in software engineering, radio frequency engineering, and data science. Post-sale, the financial results of the Connectivity division will be reported as discontinued operations in Ziff Davis's consolidated financial statements starting Q1 fiscal year 2026.