Accenture launches Accenture Construct to streamline infrastructure projects with AI
Accenture just rolled out Accenture Construct, a new global business designed to make huge infrastructure projects, like data centers and utilities, run smoother and smarter.
By bringing together strategy, engineering, and tech (think AI and data analytics), they're hoping to cut down on delays and budget headaches that usually come with these massive builds.
Accenture Construct targets 5 major sectors
With demand for things like AI-ready data centers booming, there's a real need for better project management.
Accenture Construct is focusing on five major sectors: Data Centres, Utilities & Telecommunications, Transportation & Civic Infrastructure, and Advanced Manufacturing and Process Industries.
They're also teaming up with Accenture's majority-owned joint venture, DLB Associates, to boost energy efficiency in data centers.
As Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet puts it, "Global demand for critical infrastructure capital programs is accelerating at the same time as AI is fundamentally changing how projects are planned, delivered and operated," and keeping up with the $348 billion market expected by 2030.