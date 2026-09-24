AceVector raises ₹189cr from 14 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Top investor Negen Undiscovered Value Fund put in ₹40 crore for 1.24 crore shares, while others like Singularity AMC and 360 ONE Asset Management's Turnaround Opportunities Fund also joined in.

Most of the money will boost Snapdeal's marketing (₹132 crore) and tech (₹50 crore), plus some for acquisitions and general needs.

IIFL Capital Services, CLSA India, and Systematix Corporate Services are running the show, drawing plenty of attention from major investors.