AceVector raises ₹189cr from 14 anchor investors ahead of IPO
Snapdeal's parent company, AceVector, just raised ₹189 crore from 14 anchor investors by issuing 5.9 crore shares, setting the stage for its upcoming IPO.
The public issue opens Friday, September 25, 2026 and closes September 29, with a goal to raise ₹420 crore at a share price of ₹30 to ₹32.
Negen Undiscovered Value Fund invests ₹40cr
Top investor Negen Undiscovered Value Fund put in ₹40 crore for 1.24 crore shares, while others like Singularity AMC and 360 ONE Asset Management's Turnaround Opportunities Fund also joined in.
Most of the money will boost Snapdeal's marketing (₹132 crore) and tech (₹50 crore), plus some for acquisitions and general needs.
IIFL Capital Services, CLSA India, and Systematix Corporate Services are running the show, drawing plenty of attention from major investors.