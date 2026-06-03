ACKO hires 4 leaders as it prepares for IPO Business Jun 03, 2026

ACKO, the digital-first insurance startup, just made four big hires to boost its team ahead of going public.

Apoorv Kalra, formerly of Junglee Games, will head auto; Kunal Kapur, formerly of Meta, takes charge of health; Vivek Sharma, founder of Fixcraft, will lead the ACKO Drive Ecosystem; and Neha Gupta, formerly of Zepto, will lead the assisted experience.

The company announced these moves on Wednesday.