ACKO hires 4 leaders as it prepares for IPO
ACKO, the digital-first insurance startup, just made four big hires to boost its team ahead of going public.
Apoorv Kalra, formerly of Junglee Games, will head auto; Kunal Kapur, formerly of Meta, takes charge of health; Vivek Sharma, founder of Fixcraft, will lead the ACKO Drive Ecosystem; and Neha Gupta, formerly of Zepto, will lead the assisted experience.
The company announced these moves on Wednesday.
ACKO targets $2 to $2.5B valuation
According to Chief People Officer Satheesh KV, these new leaders are here to connect product, business, and customer experience under one roof, making decisions faster and improving services.
With IPO plans moving forward and top investment banks on board, ACKO is aiming for a $2 billion to $2.5 billion valuation as it preps its SEBI filing in the coming months.