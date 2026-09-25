Actis creates NXT-Infra Trust pooling 11 Indian roads worth ₹10,000cr
Investment firm Actis just set up the NXT-Infra Trust, pooling together 11 road assets in India, altogether worth about ₹100 billion ($1 billion).
After raising fresh funds, Actis's stake dropped from 86% to 71%, with more local investors now on board.
This move highlights how India's road sector is attracting serious attention and money.
Cube, Vinci, Vertis pursue Indian roads
India's road infrastructure scene is buzzing right now: Cube Highways just bought a Telangana toll operator, Vinci Highways agreed to buy nine roads, and KKR-backed Vertis Infrastructure Trust is in the running to buy Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd.'s road assets for $800 million.
NXT-Infra isn't stopping at roads: other sectors such as digital infrastructure and electric vehicles are attractive areas for potential investment, showing how investment in sustainable and tech-driven projects is ramping up across the country.