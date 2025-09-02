Acutaas Chemicals announces ₹1.50 dividend per share

TDS implications for shareholders

If your total dividends cross ₹10,000 this year, expect a 10% TDS (tax deducted at source) unless you qualify for an exemption by submitting Form 15G or 15H.

Non-resident shareholders face a higher TDS of 20% plus surcharge but can get relief under tax treaties with proper documents.

Special entities like insurance companies and pension funds might snag reduced or zero TDS if they file the right declarations.

Don't forget: upload your tax exemption forms and relevant documents to the Registrar and Transfer Agent by September 15, and make sure your PAN, residential status, and bank info are up to date with your depository participant or RTA so your dividend lands smoothly—no hiccups!