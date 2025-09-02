GST Council meets tomorrow: What to expect

States raise red flags over potential revenue losses

Not everyone's thrilled—states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab worry these reforms could mean losing out on revenue.

Karnataka's Chief Minister even flagged a possible ₹15,000 crore shortfall.

The Center is likely to point out that GST collections have actually jumped—from an average of ₹92,500 crore per month in FY18 to over ₹2 trillion this year.

In August alone, collections rose 6.5% year-on-year to ₹1.86 lakh crore—offering some hope that the new plan could work for everyone.