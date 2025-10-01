Next Article
Adani Enterprises's stock on a rollercoaster ride: Check key metrics
Business
Adani Enterprises's stock has been on a rollercoaster lately.
On September 30, 2025, shares closed at ₹2,509.5—a tiny dip of 0.14% from the previous day.
Despite jumping over 11% this month, the stock slipped by -6% this week, making investors watch closely as market swings continue.
Key metrics of Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises stands out with a P/E ratio of 45.34 and an EPS of 55.27, showing strong earnings but also a high valuation.
Its market cap is ₹2,89,226 crore—ranking third in its sector—and a beta of 2.21 means it's more volatile than most stocks out there.
Over the past year, prices have bounced between ₹3,211 and ₹2,025—a reminder that investing here comes with real ups and downs.