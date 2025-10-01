Next Article
Tata Motors shares: Here's the latest on the stock
Business
Tata Motors shares have shown some volatility recently.
On the previous trading day, the stock closed at ₹672.5—up 1.14% from the previous day—with over 1.3 crore shares changing hands.
The company's market value stands at ₹2,50,413 crore, and its earnings per share sit at 57.55.
Stock performance of Tata Motors
Over the past three months, Tata Motors slipped by 1.13%, but last month saw a small bounce back with a 1.67% gain.
This past week wasn't as bright though—the stock dropped by 3.02%.
Still, that high trading volume shows people are keeping a close eye on Tata Motors despite its ups and downs lately.